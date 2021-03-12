Actor reveals inside story of final '8 Mile' Eminem battle

"8 Mile", a film about American rapper Eminem, has amassed a cult following over the years and even helped the Detroit native win an Oscar for best song.



Eminem fans across the globe are well aware of the rapper’s famous 8 Mile battle scene with Papa Doc, which establishes him as the champion of the Shelter (a place where the rap battles take place in the movie).

However, you may not know all there is to know about the rap battle.

Eminem, who plays an underdog white rapper who, though immensely talented, has been booed by the crowd before for “choking”. In the final scene, he takes on the undefeated Papa Doc — (played by Mackie) and defeats him after going first.

In the final battel, B-Rabbit (played by Eminem) taunts Papa Doc with the lines:

What's the matter, dawg? You embarrassed?

This guy's a gangster? His real name's Clarence

And Clarence lives at home with both parents

And Clarence parents have a real good marriage

Mackie shared something interesting about how Eminem added this stuff by Googling Mackie on the set.

According to the actor, Eminem walked up to him on set one day and told Mackie he liked him. Mackie responded by saying he liked the rapper as well to which Eminem pitched a suggestion to him.

“So before the entire 8 Mile final battle, he googles me and learns about me and all that stuff he basically makes fun of me as Papa Doc. [Laughs] And then I’m like ‘That’s a little personal Mr. Marshall… I grew up in a nice house, my parents were nice to me, why are you making fun of me [Everyone laughs]. He literally walked over and said this gonna be dope,” said Mackie.



