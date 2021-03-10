Sofia Richie sizzles in skimpy outfit as she shares her new snap

Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie sent pulses racing as she shared her stunning photo on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-model shared her black and white photo, looking stunning in skimpy outfit.

In the picture, which was taken at her dad Lionel Richie's home, the charming model was showing off her incredible physique as as she works out every day in father's luxury mansion.



The model, who previously penned a cryptic message about love on her Instagram Stories, has been spotted on a series of dates with the billionaire shipping heir Gil Ofer.



Meanwhile, Scott Disick and his 19-year-old new girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin went Instagram official in February. They have been linked since last year, when they were spotted at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party together.

Sofia Richie's new snap comes just day after her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick was spotted in a KUWTK teaser asking his kids' mother Kourtney Kardashian to marry him.

