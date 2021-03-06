close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
March 6, 2021

‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Antonia Gentry speaks out after Taylor Swift joke fiasco

Sat, Mar 06, 2021
Ginny & Georgia’s Antonia Gentry finally comes forward to addresses the backlash she received over a Taylor Swift joke.

The actor got candid over on Instagram and revealed, "Thank you for the love and support you have shown me and our show, 'Ginny and Georgia,' over the last week. I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl -- that is, having a voice capable of impact.”

"It is so meaningful to see the hundreds of messages from fans in my inbox who feel seen, heard and understood because of the show and its characters. It has also been fun to hear from those who were just happy to be along for an entertaining ride."

She even added that "as someone who grew up feeling voiceless and unimportant, and who did not see herself reflected on screen, Ginny Miller was finally a reprieve."

Check it out below:


