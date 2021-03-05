External company to manage biosecure bubble for remaining PSL 2021 matches

Photo of PSL logo — File.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday held a high-level meeting, according to sources, during which it has decided to outsource the management of the biosecure bubble for the remaining Pakistan Super League 6 matches whenever they will be scheduled.

“It has been decided that only one city will host the games and there are three windows under consideration,” said a source privy to matter.



“Windows are May, June or September. We will discuss players' availabilities and international calendar with franchises before reaching a final conclusion on dates for the remaining matches,” the source said.

The PCB may face challenges regarding the availability of players and the international calendar. Having a tournament in May will pose a direct clash with the Indian Premier League, where some of the PSL players are also signed up.



Meanwhile, if the PCB decides to hold the games in June, there might be weather-related challenges because Pakistan experiences the monsoon season and torrential rains in summer. In September, the window PCB is considering is just before the arrival of the New Zealand team.

The PCB source confirmed that all the remaining matches will be held in one city of Pakistan and biosecure management will be outsourced to the company that has experience of making such arrangements.

“Karachi, Lahore or Rawalpindi - there will be one city from these three,” the source said.

A UK based company Restrata was hired by England and Wales Cricket Board for arrangements during the Pakistan v England series. The same company oversaw arrangements in UAE for IPL.