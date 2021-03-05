Video: After taking wicket, Imran Tahir pays tribute to deceased Pakistani cricketer

South African player Imran Tahir wearing a T-shirt with a picture of late cricketer Tahir Mughal.

KARACHI: Imran Tahir has notched up many wickets in his career and the PSL 2021 is no different. However, the South African cricketer has been known to pay tribute to people via his celebrations and a few days ago, he did the same during a PSL 6 match.



It was when Tahir dismissed Saim Ayub during a Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladators match that the cricketer took off his jersey in celebration. He showed off a shirt underneath it, sporting deceased Pakistani cricketer Tahir Mughal's picture printed on it.



This was the South African bowler's way of paying tribute to the late Daska cricketer, who had the distinction to take more than 500 scalps in First-Class cricket.



Mughal, a Pakistani cricketer from Daska, Sialkot, passed away in January 2021 after battling cancer. The 43-year-old had played for Agriculture Development Bank of Pakistan, Gujranwala Cricket Association, Lahore Badshahs, Sialkot Cricket Association and most prominently, the Sialkot Stallions.

He was one of the few Pakistani bowlers who had notched up 500 plus wickets in First-Class cricket.

In the 112 First-Class matches Mughal played, he scored a single century and 13 half-centuries as well.







