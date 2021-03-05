Made for Love's first teaser released by HBO Max

HBO Max has released the first trailer of the upcoming television series - Made for Love.

The Made for Love teaser gives all new meaning to Beyonce’s song “Crazy in Love”. The lines of the iconic song are heard through the teaser.





I look and stare so deep in your eyes

I touch on you more and more every time

When you leave I'm beggin' you not to go

Call your name two, three times in a row

Such a funny thing for me to try to explain

How I'm feeling and my pride is the one to blame, yeah

'Cause I know I don't understand

Just how your love can do what no one else can

Got me lookin' so crazy right now

Your love's got me lookin' so crazy right now

The dark comedy series pertains to a boy who meets a girl and implants a high-tech surveillance chip in her brain.

Cristin Milioti plays a stifled wife who came to know the bitter truth about her husband played by Billy Magnussen. Ray Romano performs as Cristin’s father.

The television series is based on Alissa Nutting’s book of the same name. Apart from Cristin, Romano, and Billy, the cast also includes Noma Dumezweni, Dan Bakkedahl and Augusto Aguilera.

The classic story is set to premiere on HBO Max this April.

Watch the trailer here:



