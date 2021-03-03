Degrassi star Jahmil French is no more, confirms costar

Tribute poured in from the showbiz quarters as Canadian actor Jahmil French on Monday died of an unknown cause at the age of 29.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed so far.



His claim to fame was his role in Degrassi: The Next Generation. Jahmil French performed in the Canadian teen drama from 2009 to 2013. His regular role as Dave Turner in Degrassi: The Next Generation became his virtual identity.

He also appeared in Netflix's Soundtrack, the Pop TV series Let's Get Physical, and the 2017 film Boost. He was also nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Let’s Get Physical.



Confirming his death on the microblogging website, Soundtrack creator Joshua Safran said Tuesday: "I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday. Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we're all just processing this devastating news."

Several celebrities paid tribute to him for his great acting talent. Degrassi star Melinda Shankar, who played Dave's girlfriend Ali, said on Instagram: "You will always hold such a special place in my heart."

"Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have. You were so loved. Sharing some of my fav pics over the years to highlight his bright light. I'll miss our dance offs."

Sharing a video of French dancing, his costar Annie Clark, expressed her grief over his death. She had played Fiona in the series.