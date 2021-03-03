Chris Barber, British Jazz giant, dies aged 90

Legendary musician Chris Barber died "peacefully in his sleep" after suffering with dementia, his record label The Last Music Company confirmed in a tribute post on its website.

Chris defined traditional British jazz and led the 'Trad' revival of the 1950s and 1960s along with Acker Bilk and Kenny Ball.

The Last Music Company on Tuesday shared news about his demise and wrote: "Chris Barber died peacefully in his sleep on 1st March 2021. He had been suffering from Dementia for the last couple of years. We are saddened by his loss."



Chris worked with trumpeter Pat Halcox, they both enthralled the music lovers from 1954 to 2008 in various bands.



The musician also enjoyed chart success when he played the double bass on the 1956 record 'Petite Fleur' as the song reached the top five in both the UK and the United States.



He was a central figure in the blues revival of the 1960s and introducing performers such as Sister Rosetta Sharpe, Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee and Muddy Waters to Britain. He added electric guitarist John Slaughter to his band, which became the Chris Barber Jazz and Blues Band.



Chris was awarded an OBE for his services to music in 1991 and only announced his retirement in 2019, having led a band for almost 70 years.

