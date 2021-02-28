Prince Harry touches on his thoughts regarding ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry finally touches upon the impact The Crown is playing on the royal family.

The prince got candid over his thoughts regarding The Crown’s take on his family during an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

There he claimed, “They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate. It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. That is obviously fiction – take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news."

