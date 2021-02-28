Melania, Donald Trump have 'zero chemistry', divorce only a matter of time: dating coach

Former US president Donald Trump with wife Melania Trump.

Former US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump may be headed for a divorce “in a matter of time” according to a famous UK dating coach.

LE4 Celebs Go Dating Coach Lady Nadia Essex thinks Trump and his wife have “zero chemistry” together and may soon end up splitting, officially.

Speaking to The Daily Star she said that in her view, Melania and Trump have been living separate lives for many years now, adding that “she clearly does not want to be in Donald’s company”.

Essex further said that Melania’s body language towards her husband – which can be seen at a few public events – is “very hostile”, adding that she bashes his hand away whenever he wants to hold it.

"I think it’s only a matter of time [before they get divorced]. She could divorce whilst he was president so I wouldn’t be surprised if she files for divorce before the next US election,” the dating coach added.

Essex said as far as she could tell, neither Trump nor Melania were happy with the marriage and that both of them were living separately already. The dating coach said that the two were married “only in name” and that life is too short to be unhappy in a relationship.

“His Twitter ban must also make him insufferable. Twitter was his outlet and now that has gone, I can only imagine how frustrated he is and wonder how that manifests in how he treats the people around him.

“I know Melania has had a lot of criticism, but anyone who can face being married to Trump for a decade has my empathy,” she added.

Divorce rumours about Melania and Trump aren’t new. The power couple, who have been married for over a decade now, have been the target of news reports that claim that not all is hunky dory between them.

A news report earlier claimed that Melania was speculating about divorcing Trump when the two moved from the White House to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort and had sought to set up a different office from her husband’s.

Newspapers and websites further speculated that all was over between them when Melania did not attend a Super Bowl party that Trump threw.

Melania and Trump, who got married in 2005, have both praised their relationship in the past with the former saying that they have a “great relationship” and the ex-president denying they ever argue.