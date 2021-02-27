Karachi Kings' Babar Azam plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 27, 2021. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Babar Azam’s second fifty in the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition helped Karachi Kings trounce Multan Sultans by seven wickets in the ninth match of the league.

The home side were given a target of 196 by the Sultans, but smooth hitting by Babar Azam made it look like a comfortable win.

Azam was initially helped by Sharjeel Khan, but emerging pacer Shahnawaz Dahani removed Sharjeel in the fourth over for 27.

Sharjeel’s early wicket could have put the Kings in trouble, but Englishman Joe Clarke paired up with Babar Azam for a 97-run partnership and made the target achievable for Karachi.

With none of the bowlers able to provide the breakthrough, Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan turned towards his young fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani.



The fast bowler responded positively to his captain’s call and removed Joe Clarke shortly after he passed the 50 mark.

However, by the time Clarke was removed Kings were in a comfortable position and Azam took his team home with 7 balls to spare.

Apart from Dahani, Sohail Khan was the only wicket-taker for Multan.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Karachi Kings asked the Sultans to bat first.

Multan's skipper Mohammad Rizwan continued his form with the bat, and an early partnership with Chris Lynn and James Vince had put his team seemingly in a commanding position to post a target of over 200.

After Rizwan's fall, Vince took over the charge and partnered with Sohaib Maqsood to keep the momentum with his team.

However, wickets fell regularly after the 10th over and kept the Sultans in check.

For Karachi, Arshad Iqbal stood out among the bowlers with his two wickets. Skipper Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood and Daniel Christian picked a wicket each.