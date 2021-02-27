'American accent not funny': TikTok star throws shade at 'Pawri' girl Dananeer

KARACHI: The "American accent's not funny", TikTok star Pardesi Carly said about Dananeer Mobeen's viral video, throwing shade at the Pakistani influencer of 'Pawri Hori Hai' fame — despite the meme winning hearts across the world and bringing smiles to people's faces amid a pandemic.

It comes as no surprise that someone has finally become upset now that Pakistan's very own Dananeer Mobeen is getting all the fame and well wishes after her 'Pawri Hori Hai' video went viral and eventually turned into a meme that celebrities across both sides of the border celebrated.

Pardesi Carly — the foreign TikToker who prides herself on being "a Hindi-speaking white girl" — voiced her thoughts on the viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme in a new video on her account and it has taken many by surprise.

'Can't even make a joke about that'

"This is very annoying," she says in her TikTok video captioned: "I had to speak extra slowly because this went against all of my instincts."



"So you know the meme that's like "yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hai". Like intentionally with the American accent?

"I can't even make a joke about that because that's what I sound like all the time, ya know? Like the American accent's not funny," she laments.

Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen (L) and foreign TikToker @pardesi.carly (R).

According to Carly, Dananeer Mobeen's way of speaking in her uber-famous 'Pawri Hori Hai' video is "intentional obnoxious gori pronunciation".



Dozens of celebrities — including Yasir Hussain, Saba Qamar, Ayesha Omar, Mehwish Hayat, Iqra Aziz, Mahira Khan, Randeep Hooda, Shahid Kapoor — have recreated the super catchy, sing-song meme as have politicians such as Sharmila Farooqi, Nasir Hussain Shah, Asad Umar, blogger Yashraj Mukhate, and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.



'Down the toilet'

Carly, however, didn't stop there and opined that speaking well in Hindi and Urdu was "pretty difficult".

"I don't know why everyone wants to talk like me because this is very annoying. Five years of learning Hindi, just for a meme, down the toilet. thanks!"

Dananeer, however, has been busy enjoying the fame and sending her well-wishers tonnes of happy vibes and prayers. She recently joined the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, and has been invited over to multiple TV shows.

