Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, match 8

After two defeats in their first two games it will be a real test for the 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators to stage a comeback when they lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi on Friday (today) in their vital fixture of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium.

Zalmi, who lost their first game against Lahore Qalandars by four wickets, seemed in much better mood when they downed Multan Sultans by six wickets. They chased the 194-run target with six balls to spare.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 8:00pm.

