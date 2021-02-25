Kaley Cuoco of 'Big Bang Theory' fame details thoughts on the sitcom's ending

Kaley Cuoco's show 'Big Bang Theory' ended after the 13th season

Kaley Cuoco of The Big Bang Theory fame came forth detailing her shock behind the famed sitcom's sudden ending.



The show having run successfully for 12 seasons, ended after the 13th, following lead actor Jim Parsons decision to bid farewell from the show.



Cuoco [who played the role of Penny] said she was not expecting the news at all when it broke out in the meeting room. The show's creator Chuck Lorre expressed his concerns about not wanting to continue the show without its main protagonist missing.

He said: "We're all for one, one for all. And we're not going to do this without the whole team." Reacting to the same, Cuoco agreed, "That was the one thing we all agreed on—we came in together, we go out together."

"I'm thrilled with [Penny's] ending, yet beginning. It's beautiful. There's not anything catastrophic, it's just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that's what is so special about it. It's really touching," the actress concluded.