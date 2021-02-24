Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Head to Head

The players of Islamabad United and Karachi Kings shaking hands in this file photo.

KARACHI: Islamabad United have a better record against the defending champions Karachi Kings and they will aim to continue their winning streak today in match six of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at Karachi’s National Stadium.

According to details, both teams have so far played 14 matches against each other in the PSL with United winning eight and Karachi emerging triumphant six times.

Last season Kings won both legs.

The match will start at 7pm and will be live-streamed on Geo Super’s website and mobile app.

Squads from

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton, Dan Christian, Danish Aziz, Imad Wasim (captain), Joe Clarke, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ilyas, Noor Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

Islamabad United: Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Alex Hales, Zeeshan Zameer, Asif Ali, Paul Sterling, Fawad Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musa Khan, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Shadab Khan (captain), Zafar Gohar