Azhar Ali says PSL produced good talent for Pakistan since inception

Former Pakistani cricket captain Azhar Ali. Photo via Geo.tv

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s former skipper Azhar Ali on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has produced good talent for the country since its inception, adding that he is hoping to see the same this season as well.

Speaking to Geo News, Azhar said that he has seen some good fast-bowling talent this season, especially Mohammad Wasim junior of Islamabad United or the one who made his debut for Lahore (Salman Mirza).

“Lahore has also introduced some good fast bowlers in past like Haris Rauf. They’re now a balanced side and the players found in the development programme have transformed as well, so they’re also producing good results now,” he said about the Qalandars squad.

The former Pakistan captain said that the PSL has become one of the top leagues in the cricketing world and players from all over the world are eager to participate in the league.

Azhar, who last played a T20 game in 2016, said that although he doesn’t regret it, sometimes he also wishes to play in the Pakistan Super League.

Speaking about his favourite team in PSL 6, Azhar said that he considers Lahore Qalandars a "favourite" and expects the team to lift the PSL 6 trophy.

“Looking at the way the Qalandards have started, the way Hafeez is batting, and Fakhar has regained his form, the team seems to be in a very good [position]. If it continues to play like this, they’re surely going be the most favourite side this season,” Azhar said.

“I am also a Lahori, so I would also like to see Qalandars win the PSL but at the end of the day, every team is representing Pakistan, so whoever wins, Pakistan cricket will be the ultimate winner,” said Azhar, who led Lahore Qalandars in the first edition of the league.