Scott Disick tries to look young to match with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick got new hairstyle with an aim to look younger than his age to match with her 19-year-old girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.



The 37-year-old reality star flaunted his new pink hair during his beach date with teenage model in Miami.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex was looking dashing as he enjoyed a jetski ride to win praise from her ladylove, who was watching him from the dock.

They seem to strengthen their relationship as they have been spending quality time together since confirming their romance last November.



The father-of-three opted for a casual display, teamed a cream sweatshirt with black shorts and canvas trainers. He styled his appearance with a flashy gold watch, while his freshly-dyed hair took center stage.

Scott's girlfriend Amelia cut an effortlessly chic figure in a white crop top, which highlighted the model's toned abs.