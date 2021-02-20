‘The Simpsons’ foresaw Ted Cruz’s Mexico debacle almost 30 years ago

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Popular animated series, The Simpsons seems to have predicted the future yet again.
The 32-year-old animated series left fans stunned after accurately predicted Senator Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis excursion to Cancun, Mexico while his people in Texas suffered greatly following a snowstorm.
Released in 1993, the episode titled Marge in Chains, featured Springfield’s Mayor Joe Quimby addressing a televised press conference remotely and telling the public about a pandemic hitting his city’s hometown.
It was further revealed in the scene how the mayor was actually recording the message while vacationing on a beach in the Caribbean.
For the unversed, earlier this week the Texas Senator faced a similar situation when he was forced to issue a statement about his Cancun jaunt while over 300,000 Texans suffered without power for days in the midst of the record-shattering snow and ice storms that have thus far taken the lives of 50 people.