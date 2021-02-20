‘The Simpsons’ foresaw Ted Cruz’s Mexico debacle almost 30 years ago

Popular animated series, The Simpsons seems to have predicted the future yet again.

The 32-year-old animated series left fans stunned after accurately predicted Senator Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis excursion to Cancun, Mexico while his people in Texas suffered greatly following a snowstorm.

Released in 1993, the episode titled Marge in Chains, featured Springfield’s Mayor Joe Quimby addressing a televised press conference remotely and telling the public about a pandemic hitting his city’s hometown.

It was further revealed in the scene how the mayor was actually recording the message while vacationing on a beach in the Caribbean.

For the unversed, earlier this week the Texas Senator faced a similar situation when he was forced to issue a statement about his Cancun jaunt while over 300,000 Texans suffered without power for days in the midst of the record-shattering snow and ice storms that have thus far taken the lives of 50 people.

