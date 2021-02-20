PSL 2021: Fakhar Zaman eyes scoring 'as many runs as possible, making team win'

Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman on Friday said that he wants to score as many runs as possible, make his team win, and be the best batsman in the upcoming sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

According to an article by Geo.tv, Zaman said that it is also very important for him to be back among the run scorers.

“I know that I haven’t been able to score runs the way I wanted and to perform the way I would have loved to," he said. "So, this tournament is also important for me to score runs and regain my confidence. I am eager to do well and help my team win the PSL."

“My goal is very simple: to score as many runs as possible, help my team win and become the best batsman of the tournament,” the opening batsman said.

Replying to a question, the 30-year-old cricketer said that Qalandars will not let down its fans this time and will give it all to win the title.

When asked if he thinks Lahore can win the title this time, Fakhar responded confidently asking “why not?”

“We have a very good combination this time, we've got the players that we wanted from players' draft, and Rashid Khan’s arrival has made the team stronger than before, " he said. "The youngsters are also doing good and I am very much confident of a good show in the PSL,” he said.

“It is important for us to get the momentum early on,” he said.

Fakhar added that fans are "the major strength of the Qalandars team" and supporters have always backed the team despite the results.

“Last year, they were happy and satisfied to see us do well, this time I am confident that we will do better than before and give our best to lift the trophy and provide fans something to cheer about,” Fakhar aimed.

He further said that the famous “Rotti Gang” of the Pakistan Cricket team is evidence of great relationships among the cricketers.

“You can’t have all the members together in one team due to the combination regulation, but we are good friends and even if we are not in the same PSL teams, we all are friends,” he concluded.