Emma Stone has fans swooning over her Disney Cruella ensemble in a new trailer

Emma Stone has left fans ecstatic with her reimagined Disney’s Cruella casting for a live action rendition of The Hundred and One Dalmatians.



A number of Hollywood A-listers have been brought onto the project and they include, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong.

Its synopsis reads, “Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella (Stone), a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.”

“One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson.. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.”

Check it out below:



