close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 17, 2021

Tiffany Haddish gushes over the power of her personal style

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 17, 2021

Hollywood actor Tiffany Haddish recently touched upon her unique wardrobe preferences and love for bright colors.

During her interview with People magazine in collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue, Haddish touched upon her style preferences and admitted she has "lots of bright colors, flair, comfortability, but also,[expletive]” through it.

She added that once she dons breathtaking gowns like the one from Gabriela Hearst crochet, "She’s ready to dance. She ready to work. She ready to work the red carpet. She ready to work the comedy stage. She ready to stand in front of the camera. She ready!"

Latest News

More From Entertainment