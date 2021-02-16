Watch: Danish Taimoor enjoys birthday celebrations with Ayeza Khan, kids

Birthday celebrations are in full swing for Danish Taimoor.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an adorable video of himself celebrating his big day with his wife Ayeza Khan along with his two kids Hoorain and Rayan.

The family can be seen having a good time as Danish cut the cake with some help from his son while his daughter and wife sang the happy birthday song.

The family can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they mark the special occasion.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. #blessed #Allahumdulilah," he captioned the post.

