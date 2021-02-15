close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2021

Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj killed in accident

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 15, 2021

Rapper Nicki Minaj's father has  died after a hit and run accident in New York, according to police.

 The 64-year-old was hit by a car while walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue around 6pm on Friday night. 

The Chun-Li rapper's father  was rushed to hospital ‘in a critical condition’ but succumbed to his injuries over the weekend. 

Nicki, 38, has not yet commented, however a rep for Nicki reportedly confirmed Maraj’s death.

 The rapper was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father’s death.

A vehicle description was not available, and a suspect had not been identified as of Sunday afternoon, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Nicki Minaj  welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth Petty last year. She recently opened up about painful breastfeeding and the challenges of motherhood.

Latest News

More From Entertainment