Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj killed in accident

Rapper Nicki Minaj's father has died after a hit and run accident in New York, according to police.



The 64-year-old was hit by a car while walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue around 6pm on Friday night.

The Chun-Li rapper's father was rushed to hospital ‘in a critical condition’ but succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.

Nicki, 38, has not yet commented, however a rep for Nicki reportedly confirmed Maraj’s death.



The rapper was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father’s death.



A vehicle description was not available, and a suspect had not been identified as of Sunday afternoon, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Nicki Minaj welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth Petty last year. She recently opened up about painful breastfeeding and the challenges of motherhood.