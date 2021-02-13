close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
February 13, 2021

PSL 2021 opening ceremony to take place in Turkey: sources

Sports

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 13, 2021
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021's opening ceremony will take place in Istanbul city in Turkey, Geo News reported Saturday, citing sources.

Sources said that the singers of PSL 6's anthem, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners, will perform the song live in Istanbul.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), when approached for a comment on the development, neither denied nor confirmed the news.

Sources said that the opening ceremony would not be held in National Stadium, where it was staged last year, due to the area being designated as a bio-secure bubble.

The recorded ceremony will be aired on television screens on February 20, sources added.

