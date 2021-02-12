Pakistan to take on South Africa in white-ball series in April

PCB says national team's ODI series will be counted as part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League

South Africa series will be Pakistan’s second series in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League

PCB added another T20I to the tour on Cricket South Africa's request

LAHORE: Pakistan will take on South Africa on their home turf in April for a white ball series, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

PCB said that Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20Is during the tour. It added that the ODI series will be automatically counted in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

The statement said that the national team will depart for Johannesburg on March 26 and will play the three Super League matches on April 2, 4 and 7. The first and third ODIs will be played at Pretoria, while the second match will be played in Johannesburg.

After the ODI series, Pakistan and South Africa will feature in four T20Is. The PCB said that the team had to originally play three T20Is but another one was added at the request of Cricket South Africa.

The PCB further said that Johannesburg will host the opening two matches on April 10 and April 12, while Pretoria will be the venue for the third and fourth T20Is.

The ODI series will be Pakistan’s second series in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. However, for South Africa, it will be their first outing in the league.

The PCB shared that the tour to South Africa was originally planned to take place in October of last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PCB's Director International Cricket Zakir Khan said that the board was delighted to assist a fellow member in these "challenging times".

"We all have a collective responsibility to look after the game and its welfare together as ICC Members," said Zakir.

CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said: “We are delighted to finally confirm the dates and full schedule for Pakistan’s white-ball tour to South Africa.

Tour schedule

2 April - 1st ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

4 April - 2nd ODI; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

7 April - 3rd ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

10 April - 1st T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

12 April - 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

14 April - 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

16 April -4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria