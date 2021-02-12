A cricket match being played at Chitral cricket ground. Picture Shoaib Akhtar.

LAHORE: Since the Gwadar cricket ground's pictures went viral on social media last, Pakistanis are sharing picturesque sports venues in the country which were earlier out of the public eye.



The Gwadar venue, built among the jagged mountains, got international fame when the International Cricket Council challenged cricket fans to share pictures of a more beautiful ground than this, triggering an intense debate on the internet.

Even Indians responded to the ICC challenge.

Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar has now contributed to the list of scenic sports venues in Pakistan, sharing a picture of a cricket ground in Khyber Pakhtwnkha’s Chitral valley.

“Another beautiful ground in my beautiful Pakistan. This one is in Chitral,” he tweeted along with a striking picture.

Pissan cricket stadium to be built this year

The Gilgit-Baltistan government will construct a cricket stadium at Pissan in Nagar Valley this year.

This was announced last week by GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan after he had a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Ehsan Mani.

He shared pictures of the ground and of his meeting with the PCB chairperson on Twitter.

The decision comes after beautiful pictures of the Pissan ground went viral on social media last week.

The GB chief minister says the construction of the Pissan Stadium will ensure cricket in a highly favourable weather in peak summer when the rest of the country faces scorching heat.

He said cricket will give a space to play the game at a place surrounded by perfect natural scenery.