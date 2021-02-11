Pakistani wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan sets new record in T20I by scoring a century

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday set up a new record for himself in Twenty20 International cricket by scoring a century in the match against South Africa, thus becoming the first-ever Pakistani wicket-keeper.
He is also the second wicket-keeper batsman in the world to score a 100 in all three formats of international cricket.
The 28-year old cricketer scored an unbeaten 104 off 64 deliveries in Lahore. His innings included 7 sixes, which is the highest by a Pakistani batsman in T20Is. The previous record was with Mohammad Hafeez and Ahmed Shahzad, both of whom had smashed 6 sixes in an innings on different occasions.
He also posted a highest individual score in T20Is by a Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman, surpassing Sarfaraz Ahmed who had earlier scored 89* against Scotland at Edinburgh in 2018.
Rizwan is also the first Pakistani wicket-keeper and the only 2nd cricketer after Ahmed Shahzad to post a three-figure T20I score against his name.
He is also the only second wicket-keeper batsman in the world after Kiwi cricketer Brendon McCullum to score centuries in all three formats as a designated wicket-keeper. Overall, he’s the 5th wicket-keeper batsman to score T20I century in the world.
The Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman has now eight scores of 50 or more (including two 100s), across all three formats in international cricket, since the start of January 2020.