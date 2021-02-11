Bella Hadid gets Arabic tattoos to express her love for Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai?

US supermodel Bella Hadid flaunted her Arabic tattoo, she got in November last year, on her right arm and fans can’t top gushing over it.



Bella took to Instagram and shared her dazzling picture with caption ‘Habibti” followed by heart emoticon.

The Arabic tattoo, which means ‘my love’ or ‘Beloved’ can easily be witnessed on the upper right arm of the model.

Bella got the new ink a few days after she became aunt.

Fans were quick to speculate, Bella got the tattoos to express her love for Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai.

It may be mentioned here that Hadid had also inked ‘Ahebak’, the Arabic word for ‘I love you’ on her upper left arm.

Bella’s tattoo artist, Dr. Woo had shared two clear shots of the two Arabic tattoos on her opposite shoulders in November.

She had posted Bella’s ink on her Instagram with caption, ‘Some writings for the always kind and lovely @bellahadid.”