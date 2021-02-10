Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh drops his name from social media profile: report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh has reportedly snubbed her father by removing his surname from her secret social media profile.

Pitt and Jolie share parenting responsibilities of their six children. All the kids live with their mom in her Los Angeles mansion.

According to reports, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star 's 14-year-old daughter Shiloh-Jolie-Pitt has removed the name Pitt from her social media profile.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed: "This is a huge snub towards Brad and a sign he could be losing Shiloh to her ex Angelina.

Brad and Angelina - who share Maddox, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - have been fighting for custody of their six children since 2016.



It has been reported that 'Brad is asking for 50/50 custody to be put in place and stay in place,' but is in loggerheads with Angelina over his parenting style.

Shiloh is thought to be the closest to Brad Pitt among the children, so the dropping of his surname would be a huge blow to the actor amid his custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.