close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 7, 2021

Why many still believe Prince Charles isn't Prince Harry's real father

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 07, 2021

Many royal fans have been quite dubious about Prince Harry’s parentage owing to the string of affairs that Princess Diana had during her marriage to Prince Charles.

Owing to the late Princess of Wales’s affair with British Army officer James Hewitt, many believed that Harry’s red hair were a clear sign that Prince Charles may not be his real father.

However, there happens to be no truth to the claims as Hewitt cleared the air himself and shot down all rumours about him being Harry’s father.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he had said: “When I first met Diana, Harry was already a toddler. I can understand the interest, but Harry was already walking by the time my relationship with Diana began. Admittedly, the red hair is similar to mine, and people say we look alike.”

Hewitt cleared the air himself and shot down all rumours about him being Harry’s father

“I have never encouraged these comparisons, and although I was with Diana for a long time, I must state once and for all that I’m not Harry’s father,” he added.

Latest News

More From Entertainment