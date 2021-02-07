Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle were supposed to be ‘fierce and loyal friends’

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship has been the talk of town ever since the former joined the royal family.

And while the authenticity of the claims are yet to be unraveled, a royal correspondent has claimed that the relationship between the two wives did not end up being what the palace had hoped for.

Royal reporter Ashley Pearson told Amazon Prime’s 2020 documentary Harry & Meghan: The Next Step that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t forge a solid friendship.

"Initially Harry and Meghan moved in together, on Kensington Palace grounds. They had a rather small cottage, I think it was just two bedrooms,” she said.

"It wasn't grand or especially big, but it was very close to William and Kate. I think the hopes were that Kate would help Meghan adjust, and the two women would become fierce and loyal friends, and would be joined at the hip, and everything would go smoothly,” she continued.

“They are by all means cordial, but I don't believe they are close friends. I think Meghan and Kate probably don't have all that much in common and they're both fully formed adult women. They're not teenagers you take on a trip together,” she added.