close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 5, 2021

Piers Morgan lashes out at Prince Harry: ‘I've seen happier funeral directors’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 05, 2021
Piers Morgan lashes out at Prince Harry: ‘I've seen happier funeral directors’

Piers Morgan recently called out Prince Harry’s ‘angry and sad’ hypocritical lecturing.

The TV personality shed light on his thoughts in a piece for MailOnline and wrote, “Prince Harry's not happy, it's been reported today. This revelation isn't a massive surprise.”

“The ever-surly Duke of Sussex has looked thoroughly miserable for the past few years as he's waged furious battles against everyone from the media to his own brother and father-in-law. When Harry's not issuing angry statements or suing people, he's hypocritically lecturing us all on things like reducing our carbon footprint while he uses private jets like taxis.”

“And honestly? It's all become very tedious and rather sad. What happened to that cheery, cheeky young guy that everyone loved because he never took life too seriously? I've seen more cheerful funeral directors than haunted Harry in his endless grim-faced hostage videos preaching 'equality' from his Californian mansion.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment