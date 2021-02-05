Chrissy Teigen shares BTS photos of John Legend's music video to mark late son Jack's due date

Chrissy Teigen left fans speechless with her touching post remembering the loss of her beloved son Jack, who was supposed to be born this week.

The Cravings cookbook author marked the tragic event with some behind-the-scene photos from her husband John Legend’s music video Wild in which they announced the news in August before they lost Jack in September.

With the pictures, she penned a touching note, getting candid about her emotions and expressing "regret" over not seeing her stillborn son's face.

"These are from our video shoot for Wild in Mexico. I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy. I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol classic hand on belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks...not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so," she wrote.

"He would have been here any day now - if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak. I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse.

This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule. Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love. I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do. ❤️ and I love you jack. I miss you so so much."

Take a look:



