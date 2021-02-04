Prince Charles’s tensions with Prince William ‘ruining’ his relationship with royal kids: report

Prince Charles has been "left slightly out in the cold" according to experts and many believe his relationship with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has also become strained as a result.



This observation was brought forward by Daily Mail Editor-at-Large Richard Kay. According to a report by Express UK he was quoted saying, "I mean, he isn't the easiest of grandparents."

"He likes things to be just so. But, on the other hand, he is very generous in his time. He certainly likes to give his grandchildren time if he's got it to spare."

Even royal author Tom Quinn chimed in to say, "He was shocked and a little saddened that William and Kate decided their country house should be in Norfolk. That's a very long way from Highgrove in Gloucestershire. That sort of left him slightly out in the cold."