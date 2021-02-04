close
Wed Feb 03, 2021
February 4, 2021

Hailey Bieber wants fans to read Bella Hadid Instagram post

Thu, Feb 04, 2021

Hailey Bieber on Tuesday re-shared an Instagram post originally posted by supermodel Bella Hadid.

Bella Hadid's post about "kindness" garnered huge response on the photo sharing app.

As soon as the wife of Justin Bieber came across the quote, Hailey re-shared it for her fans.

The post read , "Be kind always. Ehen when someone doesn't seem to deserve kindness.. Be kind anyway for you know not of their struggles".


