Shabbar Zaidi wants to know how Pakistan can justify its Rs5,000 note

Former Federal Board of Revenue Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi seems to be confused on why Pakistan is using the Rs5,000 note.

He compared , in a Twitter post on Tuesday, the maximum denomination notes of Pakistan with countries like India and Bangladesh.

The former FBR chairperson believes a Rs5,000 note encourages the cash economy. He says using smaller units is more transparent and gets documented.

Zaidi had earlier suggested that the government should go for demonetisation of the Rs5,000 note from July 2021.

"5000 Rupee Notes. Demonetise from July 1, 2021. Announce two months earlier" Zaidi had written on Twitter.



