Angelina Jolie opens up on her life without Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie, who separated from ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2016, broke her silence on family and personal life, saying: 'The past few years have been pretty hard.'

The 45-year-old actor and humanitarian, in conversation with British Vogue, shed light on her personal life.

When asked if she was at a happy stage in her life, the 'Maleficent' actress revealed: "The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife admitted: "I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger. Maybe because … I don’t know … maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me."



Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. The recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards, she has been named Hollywood's highest-paid actress multiple times.

