Jessica Biel's love-filled birthday message for Justin Timberlake is melting hearts

Jessica Biel sent immense love to Justin Timberlake in a heartwarming birthday tribute

Jessica Biel is swooning over husband Justin Timberlake on his 40th birthday.



The mom of two has sent immense love to the actor in a heartwarming birthday tribute.

"There’s no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with,” Jessica, 38, captioned four candid snapshots of her hubby via Instagram on Sunday, January 31.

“I honour you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love," she added.



Jessica and Justin welcomed their second child, a baby boy, back in July 2020 after a secret pregnancy.



The kept the pregnancy under wraps following Justin's cheating scandal with co-star Alisha Wainwright in 2019.

According to an insider, “The timing of this baby was actually perfect. Jessica and Justin have always had a good partnership."