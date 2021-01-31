Prince Harry sheds light on his struggles ‘getting out of bed’

A student recently shed light on Prince Harry’s struggles trying to “get out of bed.”



The prince opened up about his mental health struggles during a conversation with an Anglican student name Peter Oki.

He recalled a conversation he had with the prince and according toa report by Express UK, he claimed, “Harry said that he often woke up and felt overwhelmed by too many problems in the world and that sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed in the mornings because of all the issues.”

As a result of it all, “He wanted to use their platform to enable grass-roots change and to try and create a better society.”

According to the report, this conversation coincided with Prince Harry’s Travalyst launch and even his wife Meghan Markle echoed his words at the time.

