Fawad Alam playing during South Africa series.

Fawad Alam's sweep shot takes Twitter by storm

One fan refers to the shot as a "revolutionary sweeping stance"

Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam has always managed to amuse fans owing to his unorthodox batting stance. However, his latest sweep shot has generated quite an interest on social media as well.

A resilient Fawad rose to the occasion once again, helping build a crucial partnership with former Test skipper Azhar Ali against South Africa in the first Test match in Karachi.

During his innings, Fawad played the sweep shot and fell on the pitch while doing so. Twitter, of course, was interested.

Here are some of the memes that the sweep shot generated on social media.

Another fan pointed out that the all-rounder's sweep had "stumped" everyone.

One fan described his style as a "distract style".

After reeling at 33/4 on stumps day 1, Pakistan managed to recover courtesy a strong partnership between Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali.