Pak vs SA: Watch Imran Butt takes a blinder

KARACHI: Imran Butt made his debut Test match in Karachi a memorable one when a took an excellent match to dismiss South African opener Aiden Markram off Shaheen Shah Afridi.



Imran was standing in the slip cordon when he took a low-lying catch giving Pakistan first wicket on a pitch, which is believed to be a batting paradise.

Earlier, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

South Africa entered the Test -- their first in Pakistan in 14 years -- with two spinners, Keshav Maharaj and George Linde, to exploit a bare pitch which is expected to take spin.



Pakistan handed Test caps to 34-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and 25-year-old opener Imran Butt in a combination of three pacers and two spinners.