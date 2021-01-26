Marvel's Chris Evans gets emotional as he shares Avengers: Endgame experience

Chris Evans, best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of films, has recalled an "emotional" moment he experienced while watching Avengers: Endgame for the first time.

The dashing actor opened up about the intense emotions he experienced while watching Captain America finally lift Thor's hammer, Mjölnir.

Sharing his words, Chris revealed that he saw Endgame for the first time at the film's premiere because he "wanted to experience this final film the same way an audience would."

"When Cap lifts Mjölnir, our theater went absolutely berserk," revealed the actor.

"Even though I knew the moment was coming, I still got emotional. In those moments, I'm not an actor or even an adult; I'm a little kid again, completely captivated by the power and magic that movies can wield."

Christopher Robert Evans is an American actor. He began his career with roles in television series, such as in 'Opposite Sex' in 2000.



Chris revealed that he still feels proud to be a part of those memories and will never be able to share his emotions in words of such a great experience to watch the movie with the energetic audience.