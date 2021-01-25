Prince Archie: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son to take the crown at key event

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son will automatically become a Prince during historic event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 19-month-old son, Archie Harrison, is considered an heir to the Brtish throne despite his parents' exit from the royal family.



As explained by Express UK, Archie is the Queen and Prince Philip's eighth great-grandchild and grandson of the heir to the throne Prince Charles, 72, who will automatically become a prince when Charles ascends the throne.

Constitutional expert Ian MacMarthanne said, "In the case of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they have made clear they have no wish for their son to have, or use any title."

The expert concluded: "It does though remain their son’s right to assume use of them in his own right when he reaches his majority."

Simply put, when Prince Charles becomes King, Archie will be granted both an HRH (His Royal Highness) style and take the title of Prince and he can decide not to use them only after he turns 18.