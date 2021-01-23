South African players training at National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI: Pakistan and South Africa on Saturday trained at the National Stadium Karachi with the first Test days to start in three days time.

While the 20-member national squad has been practicing at the NSK for the last two days, the Proteas are visiting the ground for the first time since their arrival.

Earlier, the guests were training at Karachi Gymkhana, a club nearby the team's hotel.

The South African team had landed in Karachi, last week, for their first tour — consisting of two Tests and three T20Is — after a 14-year break.

This is the first tour by a South African side to Pakistan since 2007 when Proteas played five ODIs and Tests in the country.

The team, led by Quinton de Kock, reached Karachi via a chartered flight and was tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

On the other hand, the Pakistan team arrived in Karachi on January 19 and started training from January 21 at the National Stadium after clearing their COVID-19 test.



The two teams will play the first Test of the two-match series at the NSK from January 26-30 while the second Test will be played at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi from February 4-8.

After the Test series, the action will move on to Lahore where both the teams will play three T20Is from February 11-14.