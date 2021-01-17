Death toll after Indonesia's earthquake climbs to 73

A motorcyclist passes by collapsed shops in Mamuju on January 17, 2021, after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia´s Sulawesi island. — AFP/Firdaus

JAKARTA: The disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) on Sunday said that at least 73 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Indonesia's West Sulawesi province two days ago.



International media reports said that more than 820 people were injured and over 27,800 were left homeless after the 6.2-magnitude quake.

Some sought refuge in the mountains, while others went to cramped evacuation centres, witnesses said.

Police and military officers have been deployed to crack down on looting in several parts of the region, reports said.

Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's meteorological, climatology and geophysical agency (BMKG), has said that another quake in the region could potentially trigger a tsunami.