Sun Jan 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 17, 2021

Queen Elizabeth's grandnephew is the internet's latest crush

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 17, 2021
Grandson of Queen Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret, Arthur Chatto, 21, has set the internet ablaze

Queen Elizabeth II’s grandnephew has wreaked havoc on social media with his drool-worthy workout videos.

The grandson of the monarch’s sister Princess Margaret, Arthur Chatto, 21, has set the internet ablaze with his jaw-dropping workout videos which were recently shared on gym BoundFitness’ Instagram page.

Chatto is working as a personal trainer at the Scotland-based gym and is currently studying geography at the University of Edinburgh.

The hunk has also drawn comparisons to Prince Harry as he is getting considered the next eligible bachelor of the royal family, who also attended Eton College like the Duke of Sussex.


Chatto also took the spotlight away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day when he arrived at the royal event with his mother, Lady Sarah Chatto.  


