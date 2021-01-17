close
Sat Jan 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 17, 2021

Charli D'Amelio promotes MGK film starring her ex beau Chase Hudson

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 17, 2021

World's most popular TikToker Charli D'Amelio reportedly dated fellow TikToker Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy before the pair split.

Despite their break up the TikTokers seem to be on good terms  because D'Amelio on Friday shared a clip from Machine Gun Kelly directorial "Downfalls High",  a musical film, starring Chase Hudson.

 

Charli tagged Chase Hudson on her story without any caption.

