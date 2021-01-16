close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 16, 2021

Gigi Hadid looks smashing as she appears with her baby girl in NY City

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 16, 2021

Gigi Hadid put on stylish display for outing as she took her daughter for a stroll in  New York  City on Friday.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was looking smashing in stylish outfit during her outing with bay girl. She showed her support for her beau's new album 'Nobody Is Listening' by posing with a promo truck.

The 25-year-old welcomed her first child, whose name has yet to be revealed, with boyfriend Zayn Malik three months ago.

Bella Hadid's sister put on a stylish display for the outing as she rocked a stunning blazer over a yellow graphic print top.

Gigi paired her coat with blue jeans that had distressed features on the knees. She wore brown lace-up boots to give her personality a boost.

Gigi Hadid, who is spending quality time with her baby girl, pulled back her locks into a tight bun and sported black face mask, from fashion label Moschino, to protect herself and others from the virus.

