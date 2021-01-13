Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids learning different languages

Angelina Jolie, who is a proud mother to six children, has always been very caring and loving to her and Brad Pitt's kids.



The Hollywood actress also keeps sharing interesting things about her children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox and Shiloh - as she's spending more time with them during the pandemic.

During an old interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, Angelina reportedly revealed: "All the kids are learning different languages."

She continued: "I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

The Hollywood star has admitted that she wasn't encouraging her children to follow in her footsteps as an actor, but that she found it fun for them to have cameo roles in her films.



Angelina Jolie once praised Vivienne for being brave after the little girl, then five, made an appearance in 'Maleficent'.