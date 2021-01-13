close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 13, 2021

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids learning different languages

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 13, 2021

Angelina Jolie, who is a proud mother to six children, has always been very caring and loving to her and Brad Pitt's kids.

The Hollywood actress also keeps sharing interesting things about her children -  Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox and Shiloh - as she's spending more time with them during the pandemic. 

During an old interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, Angelina reportedly revealed: "All the kids are learning different languages."

She  continued: "I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

 The Hollywood star has admitted that she wasn't encouraging her children to follow in her footsteps as an actor, but that she found it fun for them to have cameo roles in her films.

Angelina Jolie once praised Vivienne for being brave after the little girl, then five, made an appearance in 'Maleficent'.

Latest News

More From Entertainment