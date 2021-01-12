Babar Azam backs Pakistan's bowlers ahead of series against South Africa

Skipper Babar Azam has backed Pakistan Cricket Team’s bowling attack ahead of the series against South Africa.

Talking to reporters in Lahore on Tuesday, Babar said he was excited that the South African team was touring Pakistan after a period of more than 13 years. “I will be back in action in the series,” he said, adding that he was not worried about the team’s bowling attack, stressing that he trusts his bowlers.

It may be mentioned here that the Proteas last toured Pakistan in 2007 when they won the two-match series 1-0. This year, they will play two tests and three Twenty20 internationals.

Speaking about Mohammad Amir’s non-inclusion in the team, Babar said the pacer’s performance has suffered recently. However, he added, that the selection committee would be inclined to include the fast bowler in the squad if he performs.



Babar said he would discuss team combination with the selection committee. “To build a team, you need to give consistent opportunities to players. The more international cricket they play, the better it is for the team.”

The skipper said there was a lot of talent. “I like Abdullah Shafiq. Faheem Ashraf has improved as well. Naseem Shah had a hard time but it’s not necessary a player would perform well in every series. Players need to be backed if they perform poorly in one series.”

Talking about the New Zealand tour, Babar said it was hard for him to sit out for three weeks particularly when the team needed him. “But injuries are part of the game.”